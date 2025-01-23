Amit Shah's Spiritual Visit to Nashik

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Nashik district on Friday, where he will partake in religious observances at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple. This temple is considered one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas.

Following his time at the shrine, Shah will travel to Malegaon town and Ajang village to attend a series of official programs as announced in an official release on Thursday.

In light of Shah's visit, authorities have declared a 'No Drone Fly Zone' over the district to ensure security. Shah is expected to depart for Mumbai in the afternoon, as per the itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)