Left Menu

Amit Shah's Spiritual Visit to Nashik

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Nashik district, offering prayers at the Trimbakeshwar temple. Security measures include a 'No Drone Fly Zone.' Shah will proceed to Malegaon town and Ajang village for official events before leaving for Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:16 IST
Amit Shah's Spiritual Visit to Nashik
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Nashik district on Friday, where he will partake in religious observances at the renowned Trimbakeshwar temple. This temple is considered one of the 12 sacred jyotirlingas.

Following his time at the shrine, Shah will travel to Malegaon town and Ajang village to attend a series of official programs as announced in an official release on Thursday.

In light of Shah's visit, authorities have declared a 'No Drone Fly Zone' over the district to ensure security. Shah is expected to depart for Mumbai in the afternoon, as per the itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025