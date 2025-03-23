Usha Vance's Greenland Visit Amid U.S. Annexation Talks

Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is preparing for a visit to Greenland. This trip comes as President Donald Trump continues to express interest in the potential annexation of Greenland, a strategic, semi-autonomous region of Denmark.

The purpose of Vance's trip includes visiting historical sites and attending the national dogsled race, alongside a U.S. delegation. The White House has confirmed the delegation's return by March 29, after a visit to a U.S. military base in Greenland, led by national security advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Both the Greenlandic and Danish governments have expressed concerns over Trump's annexation agenda. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen raised the need for cooperation reflecting respect for sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of coordination with U.S. and Greenlandic governments moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)