Left Menu

Usha Vance's Greenland Visit Amid U.S. Annexation Talks

Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is set to visit Greenland with a U.S. delegation amid President Trump's renewed interest in annexing the territory. The visit focuses on cultural and strategic interests, while the Danish and Greenlandic governments express opposition to a potential annexation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 23:05 IST
Usha Vance's Greenland Visit Amid U.S. Annexation Talks

Usha Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President JD Vance, is preparing for a visit to Greenland. This trip comes as President Donald Trump continues to express interest in the potential annexation of Greenland, a strategic, semi-autonomous region of Denmark.

The purpose of Vance's trip includes visiting historical sites and attending the national dogsled race, alongside a U.S. delegation. The White House has confirmed the delegation's return by March 29, after a visit to a U.S. military base in Greenland, led by national security advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Both the Greenlandic and Danish governments have expressed concerns over Trump's annexation agenda. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen raised the need for cooperation reflecting respect for sovereignty, emphasizing the importance of coordination with U.S. and Greenlandic governments moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025