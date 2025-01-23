Left Menu

Knife Attack on Bollywood Star: Recovery Breakthrough

The final piece of the knife used in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been recovered over a kilometer away from his home. The attacker, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, led police to the location where he disposed of the weapon.

Updated: 23-01-2025 16:11 IST
In a major breakthrough, Bandra police have recovered the final piece of the knife used in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The piece, consisting of the handle and part of the blade, was found near Bandra Talao, more than a kilometer from Khan's residence.

The suspect, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, reportedly led the officials to the location. The actor was attacked with the knife, which broke upon impact, with fragments lodged near his spine.

According to authorities, the suspect admitted to stealing the knife from a restaurant in Thane. The recovery of this crucial evidence could be pivotal in the ongoing investigation of this alarming incident.

