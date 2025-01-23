Poonam Naruka Shines at the 2024 Global Influencer Awards

Poonam Naruka, a well-known vlogger and YouTuber, has been awarded the esteemed 'Global Influencer Award' at the 2024 Seoul Con Apan Star Awards, recognizing her as a top-tier international digital influencer.

With 1.1 million Instagram followers and 5.35 million YouTube subscribers, Naruka's digital footprint is expansive, starting from Korean language videos to diverse lifestyle content that has garnered a dedicated audience.

Her latest vlog, pre-awards, featured a heartfelt home tour and reflections on her journey, sparking pride and admiration from fans, who see her success as inspirational. The award is a major milestone in her burgeoning career as she sets her sights on a new chapter in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)