Poonam Naruka Shines at the 2024 Global Influencer Awards

Poonam Naruka, an acclaimed vlogger with millions of followers, has won the 'Global Influencer Award' at the 2024 Seoul Con Apan Star Awards. With a background in Korean language lessons, her content now spans lifestyle vlogs. Her recent award highlights her ascent as a top digital influencer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:37 IST
Poonam Naruka, a well-known vlogger and YouTuber, has been awarded the esteemed 'Global Influencer Award' at the 2024 Seoul Con Apan Star Awards, recognizing her as a top-tier international digital influencer.

With 1.1 million Instagram followers and 5.35 million YouTube subscribers, Naruka's digital footprint is expansive, starting from Korean language videos to diverse lifestyle content that has garnered a dedicated audience.

Her latest vlog, pre-awards, featured a heartfelt home tour and reflections on her journey, sparking pride and admiration from fans, who see her success as inspirational. The award is a major milestone in her burgeoning career as she sets her sights on a new chapter in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

