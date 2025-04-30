Modi Government's Historic Move: Caste Enumeration Approved for Next Census

In a groundbreaking development, the Modi government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move hailed as 'historic' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This decision reflects the government's dedication to social equality and the empowerment of all community sections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, describing it as an unprecedented stride towards social justice. Shah criticized the Congress for its longstanding opposition to caste census, emphasizing the need for progress through inclusivity.

BJP leaders stress that this measure will empower economically and socially disadvantaged groups, fostering inclusion and development across society. The move marks a significant step towards realizing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of social justice, reinforcing the party's motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)