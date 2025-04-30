Left Menu

Modi Government's Historic Move: Caste Enumeration Approved for Next Census

The BJP praises the Modi government's approval for caste enumeration in the upcoming census, highlighting its commitment to social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged communities. Union ministers emphasize the decision as a landmark step towards equity, aiming to recognize and empower socially and economically backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:54 IST
Modi Government's Historic Move: Caste Enumeration Approved for Next Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, the Modi government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move hailed as 'historic' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This decision reflects the government's dedication to social equality and the empowerment of all community sections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, describing it as an unprecedented stride towards social justice. Shah criticized the Congress for its longstanding opposition to caste census, emphasizing the need for progress through inclusivity.

BJP leaders stress that this measure will empower economically and socially disadvantaged groups, fostering inclusion and development across society. The move marks a significant step towards realizing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of social justice, reinforcing the party's motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025