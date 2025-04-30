Modi Government's Historic Move: Caste Enumeration Approved for Next Census
The BJP praises the Modi government's approval for caste enumeration in the upcoming census, highlighting its commitment to social justice and empowerment of disadvantaged communities. Union ministers emphasize the decision as a landmark step towards equity, aiming to recognize and empower socially and economically backward classes.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking development, the Modi government has announced the inclusion of caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, a move hailed as 'historic' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This decision reflects the government's dedication to social equality and the empowerment of all community sections.
Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside prominent figures like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J P Nadda, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this initiative, describing it as an unprecedented stride towards social justice. Shah criticized the Congress for its longstanding opposition to caste census, emphasizing the need for progress through inclusivity.
BJP leaders stress that this measure will empower economically and socially disadvantaged groups, fostering inclusion and development across society. The move marks a significant step towards realizing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision of social justice, reinforcing the party's motto, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hemant Soren Vows to Champion Social Justice as New JMM President
Tragic Family Feud Ends in Double Tragedy in Shahjahanpur
Amit Shah to Grace CRPF's Historic 86th Raising Day Parade
Rajnath Singh's Three-Day Constituency Tour Packed with Events
BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain Predicts Mahagathbandhan's Election Downfall