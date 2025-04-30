India Closes Airspace to Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move Wednesday, India shut its airspace to flights operated by Pakistan airlines, intensifying tensions with the neighboring country post-Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian government declared the ban will extend to all aircraft registered in Pakistan, including Pakistan military aircraft. A Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) issued by India's Airports Authority reiterates the restriction, effective from Thursday until May 23.

The ban aligns with a series of Indian government strategies following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people lost their lives. The decision follows Pakistan's similar closure of its airspace to Indian airliners and halting all trade.

