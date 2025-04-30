Left Menu

India Closes Airspace to Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions

India has closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines as tensions escalate following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The ban extends to military aircraft and is part of a series of retaliatory measures. This comes after Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian carriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:55 IST
India Closes Airspace to Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move Wednesday, India shut its airspace to flights operated by Pakistan airlines, intensifying tensions with the neighboring country post-Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian government declared the ban will extend to all aircraft registered in Pakistan, including Pakistan military aircraft. A Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) issued by India's Airports Authority reiterates the restriction, effective from Thursday until May 23.

The ban aligns with a series of Indian government strategies following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people lost their lives. The decision follows Pakistan's similar closure of its airspace to Indian airliners and halting all trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025