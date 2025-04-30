Left Menu

Thane Crime Branch Unveils Uttar Pradesh Meth Manufacturing Racket

The Thane crime branch dismantled a methamphetamine production operation in Uttar Pradesh, seizing 1.14 kg of the drug valued over Rs 2.30 crore. Three individuals, including a cloth merchant and a chemistry graduate, were arrested. Investigations continue to uncover further links in the drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 23:51 IST
Thane Crime Branch Unveils Uttar Pradesh Meth Manufacturing Racket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane crime branch has successfully dismantled a methamphetamine (MD) drug manufacturing racket in Uttar Pradesh, seizing 1.14 kg of the banned substance valued at over Rs 2.30 crore. The operation led to the arrest of three key individuals involved, including a cloth merchant and a chemistry graduate.

The investigation commenced following a tip-off received on April 17, leading to the seizure of 336 grams of MD worth Rs 67.2 lakh from Devesh Kumar Ramkisan Sharma, a Mathura resident. Subsequent interrogations revealed the involvement of Mohammad Kayyum Yunus Hashmi, who operated the drug manufacturing operation behind his shop in Ayodhya.

Authorities apprehended Hashmi and another suspect, Bichpin Babulal Patel, in a raid on April 27, with support from the Special Task Force, Lucknow. Additional seizures included 812 grams of MD and manufacturing equipment. The investigations are ongoing as police seek connections in the drug trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025