Thane Crime Branch Unveils Uttar Pradesh Meth Manufacturing Racket

The Thane crime branch has successfully dismantled a methamphetamine (MD) drug manufacturing racket in Uttar Pradesh, seizing 1.14 kg of the banned substance valued at over Rs 2.30 crore. The operation led to the arrest of three key individuals involved, including a cloth merchant and a chemistry graduate.

The investigation commenced following a tip-off received on April 17, leading to the seizure of 336 grams of MD worth Rs 67.2 lakh from Devesh Kumar Ramkisan Sharma, a Mathura resident. Subsequent interrogations revealed the involvement of Mohammad Kayyum Yunus Hashmi, who operated the drug manufacturing operation behind his shop in Ayodhya.

Authorities apprehended Hashmi and another suspect, Bichpin Babulal Patel, in a raid on April 27, with support from the Special Task Force, Lucknow. Additional seizures included 812 grams of MD and manufacturing equipment. The investigations are ongoing as police seek connections in the drug trade network.

(With inputs from agencies.)