Tamil Nadu: Cradle of the Ancient Iron Age

India's cultural and historical strides continue to make a global impact, with Tamil Nadu playing a pivotal role, according to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His comments came after Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that the Iron Age began on Tamil soil.

Stalin proudly declared, "The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!" He cited world-renowned research indicating that iron was used in Tamil Nadu as early as the 4th millennium B.C.E., highlighting the region's prominence in early technological advancements.

Tagging the Chief Minister's post, Gandhi remarked that Tamil Nadu's archaeological discoveries evidence broad Indian innovation and cultural unity. "Let us celebrate the spirit of India," he urged, acknowledging milestones achieved across different states and communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)