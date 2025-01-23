Tamil Nadu: Cradle of the Ancient Iron Age
Recent discoveries in Tamil Nadu show the use of iron dating back over 5,300 years, marking the area as a key player in the beginning of the Iron Age. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi emphasize these findings as evidence of India's rich, interconnected history and innovative spirit.
- Country:
- India
India's cultural and historical strides continue to make a global impact, with Tamil Nadu playing a pivotal role, according to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. His comments came after Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that the Iron Age began on Tamil soil.
Stalin proudly declared, "The Iron Age began on Tamil soil!" He cited world-renowned research indicating that iron was used in Tamil Nadu as early as the 4th millennium B.C.E., highlighting the region's prominence in early technological advancements.
Tagging the Chief Minister's post, Gandhi remarked that Tamil Nadu's archaeological discoveries evidence broad Indian innovation and cultural unity. "Let us celebrate the spirit of India," he urged, acknowledging milestones achieved across different states and communities.
