Monali Thakur Addresses Hospitalization Rumors, Reveals Flu Relapse
Singer Monali Thakur debunks rumors of her hospitalization due to breathlessness, clarifying it as a flu relapse. She expressed her gratitude towards fans and urged media to refrain from spreading unverified news. Monali is in Mumbai recovering, after facing concert mismanagement issues recently in Varanasi.
- Country:
- India
In an official statement released on Thursday, singer Monali Thakur dismissed reports of her being hospitalized, labeling the news as 'unverified.' Recent online rumors suggested the singer was admitted to a hospital after experiencing breathlessness during her performance at the Dinhata festival in West Bengal.
Monali addressed these rumors via Instagram, thanking her fans for their concern and confirming she is in good health, attributing her brief ailment to a 'flu relapse.' She urged the media to avoid disseminating unverified health stories, reassuring everyone of her well-being and explaining she experienced discomfort due to a viral infection that led to a severe sinus and migraine condition during flights.
Having returned to Mumbai, Monali is currently under treatment and in recovery. She emphasized the importance of focusing on more significant issues and thanked her supporters. Recently, Monali also highlighted mismanagement at her Varanasi concert, where she cut her performance short due to alleged organizer misconduct, sharing her grievances publicly to call for industry reforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
