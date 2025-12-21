Left Menu

Outcry Over Sadar Hospital Mismanagement Sparks Protest

BJP leader Geeta Koda protests against Sadar Hospital's alleged mismanagement after Dimba Chatomba was forced to carry his deceased infant's body in a bag due to a lack of transport. Despite possessing 20 ambulances, the hospital had insufficient facilities for deceased transport, sparking political outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 21-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant protest against alleged mismanagement at Sadar Hospital, BJP leader Geeta Koda staged a dharna demanding justice for the family of Dimba Chatomba in West Singhbhum district. Chatomba was forced to carry his deceased infant's body in a bag due to a lack of available transport.

Koda claimed that, despite having 20 ambulances, the hospital only had two vehicles for transporting deceased bodies—one of which was out of service. She criticized the misuse of hospital funds and the indifferent attitude of hospital authorities towards the family.

Koda dismissed the SDO's report which stated the father left the hospital with the body before transport arrived, advocating for accountability and demanding systemic reforms at Sadar Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

