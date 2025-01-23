Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been handed a three-month prison sentence by an Andheri court in connection with a cheque bounce case, resulting in the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant.

The conviction, stemming from a complaint filed in 2018, finds Varma accountable under the Negotiable Instruments Act for failing to fulfill financial obligations totaling Rs 3,72,219.

Absenteeism during court proceedings prompted the warrant aimed at executing the sentence, as Varma's defense indicated ongoing legal battles amid allegations of exploitation and fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)