Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced in Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months imprisonment following a conviction in a cheque bounce case. The Andheri court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant. Varma must also compensate the complainant within three months. The case stems from a 2018 transaction involving unpaid invoices.

  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been handed a three-month prison sentence by an Andheri court in connection with a cheque bounce case, resulting in the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant.

The conviction, stemming from a complaint filed in 2018, finds Varma accountable under the Negotiable Instruments Act for failing to fulfill financial obligations totaling Rs 3,72,219.

Absenteeism during court proceedings prompted the warrant aimed at executing the sentence, as Varma's defense indicated ongoing legal battles amid allegations of exploitation and fabrication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

