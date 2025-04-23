Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Medha Patkar in Defamation Case
A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar, a prominent leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, for failing to comply with court orders in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena. Patkar was required to submit probation bonds and a Rs 1 lakh fine.
A prominent Delhi court has taken a stringent step by issuing a non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar, the noted Narmada Bachao Andolan leader. The decision comes as a consequence of her neglect to adhere to court directives in a defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.
Saxena, who filed the case 23 years ago while heading an NGO in Gujarat, accused Patkar of making defamatory statements. Despite being released on probation in April with a condition to pay a Rs 1 lakh fine, Patkar failed to meet the court's requirements, prompting Wednesday's legal action.
The court remarked on Patkar's absentia in court and her non-compliance with orders, labeling her appeal for adjournment as mischievous. She faces potential alterations to her lenient sentence if compliance isn't met by the next hearing set for May 3.
