Left Menu

Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Medha Patkar in Defamation Case

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar, a prominent leader of the Narmada Bachao Andolan, for failing to comply with court orders in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena. Patkar was required to submit probation bonds and a Rs 1 lakh fine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:35 IST
Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Medha Patkar in Defamation Case
warrant
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent Delhi court has taken a stringent step by issuing a non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar, the noted Narmada Bachao Andolan leader. The decision comes as a consequence of her neglect to adhere to court directives in a defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

Saxena, who filed the case 23 years ago while heading an NGO in Gujarat, accused Patkar of making defamatory statements. Despite being released on probation in April with a condition to pay a Rs 1 lakh fine, Patkar failed to meet the court's requirements, prompting Wednesday's legal action.

The court remarked on Patkar's absentia in court and her non-compliance with orders, labeling her appeal for adjournment as mischievous. She faces potential alterations to her lenient sentence if compliance isn't met by the next hearing set for May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025