Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Medha Patkar in Defamation Case

A prominent Delhi court has taken a stringent step by issuing a non-bailable warrant against Medha Patkar, the noted Narmada Bachao Andolan leader. The decision comes as a consequence of her neglect to adhere to court directives in a defamation case initiated by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

Saxena, who filed the case 23 years ago while heading an NGO in Gujarat, accused Patkar of making defamatory statements. Despite being released on probation in April with a condition to pay a Rs 1 lakh fine, Patkar failed to meet the court's requirements, prompting Wednesday's legal action.

The court remarked on Patkar's absentia in court and her non-compliance with orders, labeling her appeal for adjournment as mischievous. She faces potential alterations to her lenient sentence if compliance isn't met by the next hearing set for May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)