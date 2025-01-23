Unsolved Mystery: The Enigma of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the longstanding mystery regarding the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Speaking at a public distribution meeting in Kalchini, Alipurduar district, Banerjee lamented the lack of closure concerning the great leader's fate.

Banerjee highlighted Netaji's contributions to the nation, emphasizing that he educated people beyond religious divides to advance the country. She expressed regret over India's inability to uncover the truth about when and how Bose disappeared.

In an attempt to shed light on the mystery, her government has declassified 64 files related to Bose, making them accessible to the public for further insight into his controversial disappearance.

