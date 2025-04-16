Mystery in the Hills: Anoop Singh Found Dead in Uttarakhand

The serene landscapes of Uttarakhand turned grim with the discovery of Delhi resident Anoop Singh's body inside a car. Singh was on a journey with his cousins in the region when he was found dead in Narkota village along the Badrinath National Highway, police have reported.

Anoop Singh, from Sultanpur Road in northwest Delhi, had driven to Kaushani in Uttarakhand with his cousins. According to reports, after parting ways with them near Rudraprayag on April 12, Singh promised to follow them back to Delhi shortly.

The investigation has revealed that Singh's car was last seen via CCTV cameras heading towards Srinagar from Rudraprayag. Upon discovery, the vehicle contained nearly empty liquor bottles, glasses, and snacks, raising suspicions and prompting further investigation. Singh was identified through his Aadhar card found at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)