Mystery in the Hills: Anoop Singh Found Dead in Uttarakhand

Anoop Singh, a Delhi resident, was found dead in his car in Uttarakhand's Narkota village. His body was discovered after locals grew suspicious of his parked car. Singh had traveled to Uttarakhand with his cousins, who claim he asked them to return to Delhi while he stayed back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:39 IST
Anoop Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The serene landscapes of Uttarakhand turned grim with the discovery of Delhi resident Anoop Singh's body inside a car. Singh was on a journey with his cousins in the region when he was found dead in Narkota village along the Badrinath National Highway, police have reported.

Anoop Singh, from Sultanpur Road in northwest Delhi, had driven to Kaushani in Uttarakhand with his cousins. According to reports, after parting ways with them near Rudraprayag on April 12, Singh promised to follow them back to Delhi shortly.

The investigation has revealed that Singh's car was last seen via CCTV cameras heading towards Srinagar from Rudraprayag. Upon discovery, the vehicle contained nearly empty liquor bottles, glasses, and snacks, raising suspicions and prompting further investigation. Singh was identified through his Aadhar card found at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

