Farooq Abdullah's Surprising Bhajan Performance Sparks Debate over Katra Ropeway Project
Farooq Abdullah, leader of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, sang a 'bhajan' at a Katra ashram, capturing attention on social media. Abdullah used the occasion to criticize the ongoing ropeway construction at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, supporting locals protesting the project and emphasizing people's power over governmental decisions.
In an unexpected turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah captivated devotees by singing a 'bhajan' dedicated to Mata Shera Wali at a Katra ashram. The performance, now a viral sensation on social media, saw Abdullah join a singer and children, creating a moment that bridged cultural expression and political discourse.
Subsequently, Abdullah addressed pressing local issues, namely the contested construction of a ropeway in Katra. He was vocal about the rights of the local populace, asserting that those running the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine should avoid decisions that disadvantage the people. Critiquing the Shrine Board, he emphasized the need for consideration of local interests before initiating development projects.
Continuing his advocacy, Abdullah conveyed his support for the people's protest against the ropeway, highlighting their power in shaping governance. He underscored the importance of livelihood in the hills, urging authorities to prioritize it. Abdullah pointed out that divine teachings prioritize unity and selflessness, critiquing those who exploit religion for personal gain.
