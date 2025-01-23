Mikaela Shiffrin's Comeback Quest for 100th World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Thursday her plans to return to World Cup skiing in Courchevel, France, next week, as she chases her 100th World Cup victory. This comes after a crash in a giant slalom in November left her with an abdominal puncture wound.

Speaking on NBC's "Today" show, Shiffrin revealed that although she is still recovering, she feels strong enough to race. She shared her progress through a video on social media, showing her training vigorously both in the gym and on the slopes.

The 29-year-old American has already marked significant victories this season and aims to build on them as she edges closer to a historic milestone. With 97 World Cup wins to her name, she is the most celebrated Alpine skier in history, surpassing Ingemar Stenmark's record of 86 wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)