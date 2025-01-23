Tributes Paid to Freedom Icons on Parakram Diwas in Odisha
Odisha celebrated Parakram Diwas, marking the birthdays of freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai, with tributes from key figures. Various events were organized to honor their legacies, reflecting their significant contributions to India's freedom struggle.
Odisha joined the nation in celebrating Parakram Diwas, a day marked by tributes to freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries.
Offering respect and admiration, leaders like Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in homage ceremonies for the iconic revolutionaries, whose contributions to India's independence continue to resonate.
The state enriched its cultural celebration with artistic expressions, including a sand sculpture of Bose by Sudarsan Pattnaik, and political parties actively participated, showcasing a unified reverence for their legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
