Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Freedom Icons on Parakram Diwas in Odisha

Odisha celebrated Parakram Diwas, marking the birthdays of freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai, with tributes from key figures. Various events were organized to honor their legacies, reflecting their significant contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:13 IST
Tributes Paid to Freedom Icons on Parakram Diwas in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha joined the nation in celebrating Parakram Diwas, a day marked by tributes to freedom fighters Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Surendra Sai on their birth anniversaries.

Offering respect and admiration, leaders like Odisha Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi participated in homage ceremonies for the iconic revolutionaries, whose contributions to India's independence continue to resonate.

The state enriched its cultural celebration with artistic expressions, including a sand sculpture of Bose by Sudarsan Pattnaik, and political parties actively participated, showcasing a unified reverence for their legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025