Power Dynamics Unfold: Ajit Pawar's Strategic Moves at VSI Meeting

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar marked his presence at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute's annual meeting for the first time since the NCP's 2023 division.

Pawar strategically opted to sit at a distance from Sharad Pawar, allowing State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil to mediate. The gathering discussed vital sugar industry issues, with representatives from related departments attending.

Ajit Pawar, defending his absence from previous meetings due to commitments, proposed enhancing award prizes—a move endorsed by Sharad Pawar, who spoke despite health struggles.

