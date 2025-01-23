Power Dynamics Unfold: Ajit Pawar's Strategic Moves at VSI Meeting
Ajit Pawar attended the annual meeting of VSI, maintaining a strategic distance from Sharad Pawar, amid NCP dynamics. The Deputy CM repositioned his seat for state cooperation minister Patil. Discussions focused on the sugar industry, while Ajit suggested increasing award money, supported by an ailing Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar marked his presence at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute's annual meeting for the first time since the NCP's 2023 division.
Pawar strategically opted to sit at a distance from Sharad Pawar, allowing State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil to mediate. The gathering discussed vital sugar industry issues, with representatives from related departments attending.
Ajit Pawar, defending his absence from previous meetings due to commitments, proposed enhancing award prizes—a move endorsed by Sharad Pawar, who spoke despite health struggles.
