Left Menu

Power Dynamics Unfold: Ajit Pawar's Strategic Moves at VSI Meeting

Ajit Pawar attended the annual meeting of VSI, maintaining a strategic distance from Sharad Pawar, amid NCP dynamics. The Deputy CM repositioned his seat for state cooperation minister Patil. Discussions focused on the sugar industry, while Ajit suggested increasing award money, supported by an ailing Sharad Pawar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:25 IST
Power Dynamics Unfold: Ajit Pawar's Strategic Moves at VSI Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar marked his presence at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute's annual meeting for the first time since the NCP's 2023 division.

Pawar strategically opted to sit at a distance from Sharad Pawar, allowing State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil to mediate. The gathering discussed vital sugar industry issues, with representatives from related departments attending.

Ajit Pawar, defending his absence from previous meetings due to commitments, proposed enhancing award prizes—a move endorsed by Sharad Pawar, who spoke despite health struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025