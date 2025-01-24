EMPROS School's Record-Breaking Warli Art: A Cultural Triumph

ASM's EMPROS International School in Talegaon, Pune, has made history by securing a World Record for the Longest Warli Painting. The 55-meter-long canvas, titled 'The Longest Spiritual Expression in Warli Art: Majha Vitthal', was created by a team of 106 students and staff and is now recognized by World Records India. This accomplishment underscores the creativity and dedication at EMPROS International School.

The ASM Group's educational philosophy emphasizes holistic development, blending modern education with respect for Indian cultural heritage. This approach fosters a connection to cultural traditions, evident in the school's significant achievement with the Warli painting. The artwork, a celebration of the Warli tribe's traditional art form from Maharashtra, reflects the spiritual essence and community values integral to Indian culture.

The unveiling on November 26, 2024, featured prominent dignitaries and showcased the collective effort of the EMPROS School family. Dr. Sandeep Pachpande highlighted the achievement as a testament to the passion and creativity of the students. This world record is a pivotal milestone for EMPROS School, aligning with their mission to nurture academic excellence and cultural awareness.

