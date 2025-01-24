Left Menu

Karpoori Thakur: Champion of Social Justice Celebrated

Karpoori Thakur, former Bihar Chief Minister, was honored as a 'messiah of social justice' during his 101st birth anniversary celebrations. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Thakur's efforts towards equality and empowerment, highlighting his contributions to education and social justice. Thakur was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samastipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:23 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event commemorating Karpoori Thakur's 101st birth anniversary in Samastipur, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar extolled the former Bihar Chief Minister as a 'messiah of social justice'. He commended Thakur's efforts to uplift the marginalized and ensure widespread access to education.

Dhankhar emphasized Thakur's significant impact on Bihar's political landscape and celebrated his lasting legacy as a champion of equality and empowerment. Thakur, a staunch advocate of social justice, helped pave the way for educational reforms and reservations aimed at aiding the downtrodden.

Recognized posthumously with the Bharat Ratna, Thakur remains a revered figure in Indian politics. His dedication to the oppressed is reflected in his affectionate title, 'Jan Nayak', and his role as the first non-Congress socialist leader who served as Bihar's Chief Minister twice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

