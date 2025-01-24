Left Menu

Cynthia Erivo's Oscar Nod Sparks Joy Amid 'Wicked' Triumph

Cynthia Erivo, star of 'Wicked', is nominated for a Best Actress Oscar. Her role as Elphaba has been pivotal, receiving critical acclaim alongside co-star Ariana Grande. 'Wicked' rakes in 10 nominations and excels at the box office, with Erivo's inspiring journey resonating with diverse communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:42 IST
Cynthia Erivo's Oscar Nod Sparks Joy Amid 'Wicked' Triumph
Cynthia Erivo (Photo/Instagram/@cynthiaerivo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed breakout star of the hit film 'Wicked', expressed her overwhelming joy and disbelief upon learning of her Best Actress nomination for the upcoming Academy Awards.

The news reached Erivo while she was en route to Sundance, where she was being celebrated with the Visionary Award.

Her portrayal of Elphaba in 'Wicked' has drawn critical praise, marking a significant milestone in her career. In an interview with Deadline, Erivo described the experience as 'madness' and 'amazing', emphasizing the sheer thrill of the recognition.

This prestigious nomination accompanies a Best Supporting Actress nod for her co-star Ariana Grande, highlighting the film's widespread acclaim.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, 'Wicked' has clinched 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, as announced by producer Marc Platt.

The film has already made history as the highest-grossing movie musical with a global earning of USD 709.9 million.

Erivo's character, Elphaba, a young woman with magical powers, engages in a transformative friendship with Ariana Grande's character Glinda, the narrative's centerpiece.

With 'Wicked: For Good,' a sequel set for a November release, the momentum of 'Wicked' seems unstoppable. In a candid conversation with Deadline, Erivo delved into the profound impact of her Oscar nomination, particularly regarding representation.

She acknowledged the importance of serving as a role model for marginalized groups, notably Black women and LGBTQ+ individuals, stating, 'I'm aware of the responsibility that brings.'

Erivo also teased details about an original song she co-wrote with Stephen Schwartz for the upcoming sequel, describing it as a 'song of passion' and a highlight for fans.

The 2025 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2nd. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025