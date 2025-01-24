Cynthia Erivo's Oscar Nod Sparks Joy Amid 'Wicked' Triumph

Cynthia Erivo, the acclaimed breakout star of the hit film 'Wicked', expressed her overwhelming joy and disbelief upon learning of her Best Actress nomination for the upcoming Academy Awards.

The news reached Erivo while she was en route to Sundance, where she was being celebrated with the Visionary Award.

Her portrayal of Elphaba in 'Wicked' has drawn critical praise, marking a significant milestone in her career. In an interview with Deadline, Erivo described the experience as 'madness' and 'amazing', emphasizing the sheer thrill of the recognition.

This prestigious nomination accompanies a Best Supporting Actress nod for her co-star Ariana Grande, highlighting the film's widespread acclaim.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, 'Wicked' has clinched 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, as announced by producer Marc Platt.

The film has already made history as the highest-grossing movie musical with a global earning of USD 709.9 million.

Erivo's character, Elphaba, a young woman with magical powers, engages in a transformative friendship with Ariana Grande's character Glinda, the narrative's centerpiece.

With 'Wicked: For Good,' a sequel set for a November release, the momentum of 'Wicked' seems unstoppable. In a candid conversation with Deadline, Erivo delved into the profound impact of her Oscar nomination, particularly regarding representation.

She acknowledged the importance of serving as a role model for marginalized groups, notably Black women and LGBTQ+ individuals, stating, 'I'm aware of the responsibility that brings.'

Erivo also teased details about an original song she co-wrote with Stephen Schwartz for the upcoming sequel, describing it as a 'song of passion' and a highlight for fans.

The 2025 Academy Awards are scheduled for March 2nd. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)