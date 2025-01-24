Goa Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with School Sing-Along

In a commemorative event on Friday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant joined the students of Our Lady of Grace High School for a spirited rendition of 'Vande Mataram'. The occasion marked the 150th anniversary of the song's composition, affirming its historical significance in India's freedom struggle.

The ceremony saw significant attendance with State Minister Subhash Shirodkar, MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye, and other dignitaries participating. Reverence was offered to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, the author of the song that became a rallying cry for independence.

Chief Minister Sawant extended his congratulations to Vivekanand Kendra and the Directorate of Education for their efforts to encourage the song's singing in schools. He highlighted that the song's message dovetails with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation, known as Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)