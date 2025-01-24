Beauty Without Boundaries: Art and Education Transform Lives

Societe Generale India and Aseema Charitable Trust have unveiled the Beauty Without Boundaries art exhibition at the Nehru Centre Art Gallery, Mumbai. This decade-long partnership focuses on creativity and education, displaying 200 artworks by underprivileged children as part of the Room 13 Art Programme.

Inspired by renowned artists like Henri Matisse and Claude Monet, these young talents used various mediums to express resilience and innovation. The exhibition not only highlights their artistic brilliance but also underscores the significance of inclusive education and the transformative journey these children experience.

Societe Generale India's Chief, Katan Hirachand, emphasized the campaign's role in telling stories of hope and ambition, aligning with Aseema's vision for inspiring new generations. As part of their commitment to education and culture, the companies strive to empower future leaders through art and all-round education.

(With inputs from agencies.)