The Power of Performance: R Madhavan on Films Beyond Big Names

Actor R Madhavan emphasizes the importance of performance over big names in films. He highlights how compelling characters drive audience interest, explains his role in 'Hisaab Barabar', and comments on the nostalgia-driven re-release of cult films. Madhavan prefers films based on personal resonance rather than commercial potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:27 IST
In an industry often overshadowed by star power and grand promotions, actor R Madhavan is championing the cause of raw performance over glitzy veneers. "Today's audiences yearn for authenticity, and films thrive on genuine portrayals," he asserts, dismissing the notion that a movie's success hinges on big names.

Madhavan's latest venture, 'Hisaab Barabar', streamed on ZEE5, delves into financial discrepancies, a topic he resonates with personally. Portraying Radhe Mohan Sharma, a relatable railway ticket collector, the actor embarks on an unexpected journey marred by deceit — a tale accentuating common man struggles, directed by Ashwni Dhir.

As older films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' make a comeback, Madhavan reflects on the nostalgia factor gripping audiences. "These 'cult classics' feed a longing for the past but the phase might be fleeting," he remarks, highlighting the evolving dynamics of cinematic preferences and the challenges faced by current releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

