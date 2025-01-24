Tragic Leap: A Community's Plea Unheard

A 32-year-old woman, Pooja, allegedly jumped to her death from the sixth floor of a building in Sector 73, as confirmed by local police on Friday.

Pooja, married for 2.5 years and reportedly suffering from depression, ended her life as witnesses watched helplessly. A video capturing neighbors urging her not to jump circulated online, highlighting the community's desperate attempts to prevent the tragedy.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, SHO of 113 Police Station, noted that Pooja had no children, and her husband Samrat, an engineer, is originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect depression as the cause of her suicide. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and her family has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)