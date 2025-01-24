Left Menu

Tragic Leap: A Community's Plea Unheard

A 32-year-old woman named Pooja reportedly leaped to her death from the sixth floor of a building in Sector 73 due to depression. Despite a video showing neighbors pleading with her, the tragedy occurred. Originally from Pratapgarh, her husband, an engineer, remains grieving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:58 IST
Tragic Leap: A Community's Plea Unheard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old woman, Pooja, allegedly jumped to her death from the sixth floor of a building in Sector 73, as confirmed by local police on Friday.

Pooja, married for 2.5 years and reportedly suffering from depression, ended her life as witnesses watched helplessly. A video capturing neighbors urging her not to jump circulated online, highlighting the community's desperate attempts to prevent the tragedy.

Krishna Kumar Sharma, SHO of 113 Police Station, noted that Pooja had no children, and her husband Samrat, an engineer, is originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. The police suspect depression as the cause of her suicide. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and her family has been informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025