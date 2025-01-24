Manipur's Ethnic Strife: Understanding through Shumang Leela

Amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stresses the importance of grasping the underlying issues fueling the conflict. He notes that many remain swayed by emotions.

This conflict, between Meitei and Kuki communities, has resulted in over 250 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023.

Singh points to Shumang Leela, a traditional art form, as an effective medium for conveying important messages to large audiences, especially noting its utility during COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaigns.

