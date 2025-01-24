Left Menu

Manipur's Ethnic Strife: Understanding through Shumang Leela

The Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasizes the need for understanding the core issues behind the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. Amidst this strife, he highlights the role of Shumang Leela, a traditional form of art, as a crucial medium for spreading awareness and messages to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:33 IST
Amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stresses the importance of grasping the underlying issues fueling the conflict. He notes that many remain swayed by emotions.

This conflict, between Meitei and Kuki communities, has resulted in over 250 deaths and widespread displacement since May 2023.

Singh points to Shumang Leela, a traditional art form, as an effective medium for conveying important messages to large audiences, especially noting its utility during COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaigns.

