Controversy Erupts Over Ajmer Dargah's Historical Claims

Multiple applications have been submitted in Ajmer court regarding a petition that claims the Ajmer Dargah was constructed over a Hindu temple. The case, filed by Hindu Sena's Vishnu Gupta, continues to stir controversy, prompting responses from leaders and former officials seeking intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Updated: 24-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:04 IST
  • India

In Ajmer, six additional applications were filed on Friday to participate in a petition alleging that the renowned dargah of 13th-century Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti was built over a Hindu temple. The court has scheduled a hearing for March 1. Previously, five applications were submitted, bringing the total to eleven.

The petition, presented by Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, advocates for a survey to investigate claims that the dargah stands on a former Shiva temple. The dargah, commissioned by Mughal emperor Humayun, is a revered site for people of various faiths and is considered one of the holiest Muslim shrines in India.

The case has sparked significant controversy. A group of former bureaucrats and diplomats petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for a halt to what they see as activities undermining India's cultural heritage. This issue gained further attention as ceremonial 'chadars' sent by Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were offered at the dargah recently, emphasizing religious harmony.

