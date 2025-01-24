Left Menu

Director Subhash Ghai Marks Milestones on 80th Birthday

Celebrating his 80th birthday, Director Subhash Ghai, with friends Javed Akhtar and Pankaj Kapur, discussed the intricate art of direction post the Whistle Woods International convocation. Highlighting the creative essence of filmmaking, Ghai revealed the importance of vision in scriptwriting and direction, marking a career milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:12 IST
Director Subhash Ghai Marks Milestones on 80th Birthday
Subhash Ghai and Javed Akhtar (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Director Subhash Ghai celebrated his 80th birthday today in the company of his friend and writer, Javed Akhtar, during a convocation ceremony at the Whistle Woods International Film School.

During the event, Ghai presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to screenwriter Javed Akhtar and actor Pankaj Kapur for their substantial contributions to the film industry.

Subhash Ghai elaborated on the learning process in the arts of acting and direction, emphasizing that while acting can be taught as a craft, direction and screenwriting require a personal vision and artistic growth. He stated, 'We make films based on our experiences and the society we grew from.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025