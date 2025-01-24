Director Subhash Ghai Marks Milestones on 80th Birthday

Director Subhash Ghai celebrated his 80th birthday today in the company of his friend and writer, Javed Akhtar, during a convocation ceremony at the Whistle Woods International Film School.

During the event, Ghai presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to screenwriter Javed Akhtar and actor Pankaj Kapur for their substantial contributions to the film industry.

Subhash Ghai elaborated on the learning process in the arts of acting and direction, emphasizing that while acting can be taught as a craft, direction and screenwriting require a personal vision and artistic growth. He stated, 'We make films based on our experiences and the society we grew from.'

