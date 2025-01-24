Left Menu

Veteran Stars Shine at Whistling Woods: Lifetime Achievement Honors for Akhtar and Kapur

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and celebrated writer Javed Akhtar received Lifetime Achievement awards at Whistling Woods International's convocation. Akhtar emphasized self-esteem in his speech, while Kapur highlighted hard work. Subhash Ghai discussed the art of direction, marking his 80th birthday alongside a celebratory event for Akhtar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:59 IST
Pankaj Kapur and Javed Akhtar WWI convocation (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated actor Pankaj Kapur and distinguished writer Javed Akhtar were honored with Lifetime Achievement awards at the Whistling Woods International film institute's convocation ceremony, a prestigious institution established by noted director Subhash Ghai in 2006.

In his acceptance speech, Javed Akhtar, renowned for his work on cinematic classics like 'Zanjeer' and 'Sholay,' spoke passionately about self-esteem's role in achieving excellence. He asserted, 'Self-esteem is essential to reaching excellence, transcending what others may think of you.'

Pankaj Kapur echoed the theme of personal growth by quoting a famous poet, emphasizing hard work's importance in success. The convocation also celebrated the birthdays of Subhash Ghai and Javed Akhtar. Ghai elaborated on the creative intricacies of the film direction process, describing directors and writers as the 'architects' of cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

