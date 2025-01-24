Veteran Stars Shine at Whistling Woods: Lifetime Achievement Honors for Akhtar and Kapur

Celebrated actor Pankaj Kapur and distinguished writer Javed Akhtar were honored with Lifetime Achievement awards at the Whistling Woods International film institute's convocation ceremony, a prestigious institution established by noted director Subhash Ghai in 2006.

In his acceptance speech, Javed Akhtar, renowned for his work on cinematic classics like 'Zanjeer' and 'Sholay,' spoke passionately about self-esteem's role in achieving excellence. He asserted, 'Self-esteem is essential to reaching excellence, transcending what others may think of you.'

Pankaj Kapur echoed the theme of personal growth by quoting a famous poet, emphasizing hard work's importance in success. The convocation also celebrated the birthdays of Subhash Ghai and Javed Akhtar. Ghai elaborated on the creative intricacies of the film direction process, describing directors and writers as the 'architects' of cinema.

