Frozen Protest: PETA's Manure Stunt Thwarted by Cold Weather

PETA activists were arrested for attempting to dump manure at ASPCA's Manhattan office in protest against their animal welfare certification. The protest was hampered by frozen manure. ASPCA and PETA disagree on animal agriculture, the former supporting certification programs while PETA pushes for total elimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-01-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 03:20 IST
PETA activists faced arrest after an attempt to dump manure outside ASPCA's Manhattan office was thwarted by freezing temperatures, leaving much of the load frozen in the truck. The protest was part of their campaign against an animal welfare certification they deemed insufficiently strict.

The ASPCA defended its position, stating that their involvement sets basic standards for humane practices, while PETA believes their rival group is participating in 'humane-washing' by endorsing companies with poor animal welfare records instead of pushing for a total end to animal farming.

The conflict underscores a philosophical rift between the two organizations, with PETA advocating for eliminating animal agriculture altogether. The Global Animal Partnership, associated with the certification, maintains that their program effectively minimizes and addresses animal welfare violations.

