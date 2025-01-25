R Madhavan Talks Compelling Performances Over Star Power in Films

Actor R Madhavan believes that the future of cinema lies in compelling performances rather than star power or flashy visuals. In an interview with PTI, Madhavan emphasized that films cannot succeed without genuine acting talent.

Madhavan's latest offering, "Hisaab Barabar," directed by Ashwni Dhir, revolves around financial discrepancies—a theme that resonates with the actor's own life experiences. Highlighting the importance of relatable characters, Madhavan aims to connect deeply with his audience.

In recent times, several cult films have been re-released in theaters, a trend Madhavan sees as temporary but telling of the current cinematic landscape. Meanwhile, "Hisaab Barabar" streams in multiple languages, featuring co-stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari.

