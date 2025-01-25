Saudi Film Nights Illuminate Indian Cinematic Landscape

Saudi Film Nights have made a significant cinematic debut in India, lighting up the screens in Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The event highlights Saudi Arabia's emerging film industry, following successful runs in Morocco, Australia, and China.

The initiative features a curated selection of Saudi films, including short films like "Mashnia's Life" by Saad Tahaitah and "The Edge" by Ahmed Alqithmi. Feature films such as "Slave" by Mansour Assad and "Fever Dream" by Faris Godus are also presented, with post-screening discussions offering Indian audiences exclusive insights into Saudi cinema.

Dome Entertainment's founders, Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala, expressed excitement about partnering with the Saudi Film Commission. They believe this collaboration not only showcases Saudi artistic talent but also opens avenues for future collaborations, enriching the cinematic landscapes of both nations. The Saudi Film Commission, a key player under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, aims to boost Saudi cinema worldwide, enhancing cultural diplomacy through initiatives like Saudi Film Nights.

(With inputs from agencies.)