Oscars to Shine Spotlight on Wildfire Heroes: Conan O'Brien's Commitment

Conan O'Brien, set to host the Oscars, discusses living amidst devastating Los Angeles wildfires that affected many, including himself. Despite his home surviving, he can't return for now. The Academy Awards aims to reflect and support those impacted, transforming the event to honor bravery and unity.

Updated: 25-01-2025 13:01 IST
Oscars host Conan O'Brien has revealed that he is unable to return to his home due to the destructive wildfires that have ravaged parts of Los Angeles.

Speaking with The Associated Press, O'Brien shared, "Everyone I know has been affected." He considers himself fortunate; his home, although threatened, remains intact, unlike many others.

O'Brien emphasized that the Academy Awards will adapt to reflect community unity and acknowledge the firefighters' efforts. The event is scheduled for March 2, despite disruptions, and will aim to resonate with the audience in light of recent tragedies.

