Sky Force: A Soaring Success at the Box Office

Sky Force, an action drama starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, earned Rs 15.30 crore net on its opening day. Directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, the film portrays India's first and deadliest airstrike, featuring a gripping story of bravery and sacrifice during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

The action drama film 'Sky Force,' featuring industry veteran Akshay Kumar alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, has made a significant impact at the domestic box office. Earning Rs 15.30 crore net on its opening day, the film has been well-received by audiences nationwide.

Portraying the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike, the movie was released in theaters across the country on Friday. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the box office numbers were shared on the production house's official social media platforms.

Co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur, 'Sky Force' unfolds the narrative of IAF officer T Vijaya, portrayed by Veer Pahariya, who goes missing during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay Kumar stars as KO Ahuja, a fellow officer on a mission to find him, with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur also in key roles.

