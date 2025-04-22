Left Menu

Judge Halts Deportation: International Students' Visa Restored Amid Legal Battle

A federal judge in Oregon issued a restraining order to restore the visas of two international students, blocking their deportation temporarily. The order followed lawsuits challenging the abrupt visa terminations, with similar cases occurring nationally.

Updated: 22-04-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 05:04 IST
In a critical legal intervention, a federal judge in Oregon has ordered the temporary restoration of visa status for two international students, effectively blocking their deportation for 14 days. This decision, handed down by US District Judge Michael McShane, underscores the ongoing legal tussle over visa policies impacting international students across the US.

The lawsuits, spearheaded by both the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon and an immigration law firm, argue against the Trump administration's abrupt cancellation of visas, describing the action as both unexplained and procedurally deficient. This legal battle is part of a broader national context where over 1,000 students face abrupt visa revocations.

Federal courts in various states have similarly issued temporary restraining orders to prevent deportations, highlighting widespread concerns over denied due process. The legal discourse centers on whether appropriate regulations were adhered to, a point of contention during the federal hearing in Eugene.

