In Memory of Archbishop Anastasios: Albania's Spiritual Reviver Passes at 95

Archbishop Anastasios, leader of the Orthodox Church of Albania, passed away at 95 in an Athens hospital. Known for revitalizing the church post-communism and promoting interfaith dialogue, Anastasios was an influential figure in Albania and spent significant time on missionary and charitable endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:22 IST
Archbishop Anastasios, a pivotal figure in the Albanian Orthodox Church, died at the age of 95 in an Athens hospital, according to an announcement from the church. Elected in 1992, Anastasios was instrumental in reviving the church after the fall of Albania's communist regime.

Initially admitted with flu symptoms in Tirana, his condition worsened, leading to a transfer to Athens where he succumbed to multiple organ failure at Evangelismos Hospital. The Orthodox Church of Albania confirmed his passing in a press release, stating he 'fell asleep in the Lord.'

Renowned for his advocacy of interfaith dialogue and extensive charitable work, particularly aiding the poor and marginalized, Anastasios also had a significant missionary role in Africa, leaving an indelible mark on the communities he served.

