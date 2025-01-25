In Memory of Archbishop Anastasios: Albania's Spiritual Reviver Passes at 95

Archbishop Anastasios, a pivotal figure in the Albanian Orthodox Church, died at the age of 95 in an Athens hospital, according to an announcement from the church. Elected in 1992, Anastasios was instrumental in reviving the church after the fall of Albania's communist regime.

Initially admitted with flu symptoms in Tirana, his condition worsened, leading to a transfer to Athens where he succumbed to multiple organ failure at Evangelismos Hospital. The Orthodox Church of Albania confirmed his passing in a press release, stating he 'fell asleep in the Lord.'

Renowned for his advocacy of interfaith dialogue and extensive charitable work, particularly aiding the poor and marginalized, Anastasios also had a significant missionary role in Africa, leaving an indelible mark on the communities he served.

(With inputs from agencies.)