Hamas Proposes Exchange: Four Israeli Female Soldiers for Palestinian Prisoners
Hamas has proposed exchanging four Israeli female soldiers, captured during the Oct. 7 attack, for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The capture of the soldiers, all part of a female observer unit, was widely aired on Israeli TV with hopes to pressure for their release.
In a dramatic turn of events, Hamas has extended an offer to exchange four Israeli female soldiers for Palestinian prisoners. The soldiers were seized during a brazen attack on October 7 and have since been held captive.
Images from Hamas bodycam footage show the soldiers captured at the Nahal Oz military base, their plight widely shared on Israeli television to amplify awareness and advocate for their release. Among them is Naama Levy, whose bruised and bloodied capture was circulated widely online, highlighting the urgency of their situation.
The episode underscores the volatile landscape in Gaza, as Israel and Hamas grapple over the fate of these young women, including Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev, whose heartrending stories have captured the public’s attention.
