Left Menu

Hamas Proposes Exchange: Four Israeli Female Soldiers for Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas has proposed exchanging four Israeli female soldiers, captured during the Oct. 7 attack, for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. The capture of the soldiers, all part of a female observer unit, was widely aired on Israeli TV with hopes to pressure for their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:45 IST
Hamas Proposes Exchange: Four Israeli Female Soldiers for Palestinian Prisoners
paramilitary forces Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, Hamas has extended an offer to exchange four Israeli female soldiers for Palestinian prisoners. The soldiers were seized during a brazen attack on October 7 and have since been held captive.

Images from Hamas bodycam footage show the soldiers captured at the Nahal Oz military base, their plight widely shared on Israeli television to amplify awareness and advocate for their release. Among them is Naama Levy, whose bruised and bloodied capture was circulated widely online, highlighting the urgency of their situation.

The episode underscores the volatile landscape in Gaza, as Israel and Hamas grapple over the fate of these young women, including Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, and Karina Ariev, whose heartrending stories have captured the public’s attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025