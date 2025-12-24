Crime Lord Captured: Crackdown on Delhi's Syndicate

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rajesh Sharma, reportedly the mastermind behind a notorious organised crime syndicate operating under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in Outer North Delhi. The arrest marks a significant victory in the crackdown on organised crime in the region.

Sharma, also known as Vivek and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, led a criminal ring implicated in numerous severe offences, including robbery, dacoity, and even murder. By deploying coercion and violence, the syndicate spread fear among residents while pursuing illicit financial gains.

With 19 prior cases spanning Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Sharma had been elusive despite multiple police notices. The strategic police operation culminated in his arrest on December 15, prompting further inquiries to dismantle the remaining elements of his network.

(With inputs from agencies.)