Crime Lord Captured: Crackdown on Delhi's Syndicate

The Delhi Police have arrested Rajesh Sharma, a notorious kingpin of an organised crime syndicate, under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The syndicate, involved in severe criminal activities, instilled fear across several city parts. Sharma faced multiple charges and was eventually apprehended after evading arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:49 IST
kingpin
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Rajesh Sharma, reportedly the mastermind behind a notorious organised crime syndicate operating under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in Outer North Delhi. The arrest marks a significant victory in the crackdown on organised crime in the region.

Sharma, also known as Vivek and a resident of Swaroop Nagar, led a criminal ring implicated in numerous severe offences, including robbery, dacoity, and even murder. By deploying coercion and violence, the syndicate spread fear among residents while pursuing illicit financial gains.

With 19 prior cases spanning Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, Sharma had been elusive despite multiple police notices. The strategic police operation culminated in his arrest on December 15, prompting further inquiries to dismantle the remaining elements of his network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

