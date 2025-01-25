Brad Pitt and David Ayer Reunite for Alaskan Adventure 'Heart of the Beast'

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt is set to collaborate with filmmaker David Ayer once again in the upcoming action-packed thriller 'Heart of the Beast'.

The film, backed by Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment, centers around a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who must survive after a plane crash in Alaska.

The screenplay, crafted by Cameron Alexander, is gearing up for production under Paramount Pictures, with an impressive roster of producers including Damian Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, marking a marquee collaboration in the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)