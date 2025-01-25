Brad Pitt and David Ayer Reunite for Alaskan Adventure 'Heart of the Beast'
Brad Pitt teams up with director David Ayer for the action adventure film 'Heart of the Beast'. Set in the Alaskan wilderness, the movie follows a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog after a plane crash. Pitt will also produce the film.
Hollywood icon Brad Pitt is set to collaborate with filmmaker David Ayer once again in the upcoming action-packed thriller 'Heart of the Beast'.
The film, backed by Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment, centers around a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who must survive after a plane crash in Alaska.
The screenplay, crafted by Cameron Alexander, is gearing up for production under Paramount Pictures, with an impressive roster of producers including Damian Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, marking a marquee collaboration in the entertainment sector.
