Kapil Sharma Returns for 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' Sequel

In an exciting announcement from the film industry, comedian Kapil Sharma is set to reprise his role in the much-anticipated sequel to 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon'. The film's team has confirmed that shooting is underway in Mumbai, generating buzz among fans.

Joining the cast is Fukrey actor Manjot Singh, adding new energy to the beloved series. The film is under the direction of Anukalp Goswami and produced by a collaboration involving Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and the famed duo Abbas-Mustan, known for their previous successful collaborations.

The original film introduced audiences to a chaotic world where Kapil's character juggled multiple marriages. While critics gave it a mixed reception, the film was a box office success, thanks in large part to Sharma's comedic prowess. The sequel aims to continue this winning formula.

(With inputs from agencies.)