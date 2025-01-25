Left Menu

NDTV Expands Global Presence Despite Increased Losses

NDTV Ltd reported a widened consolidated loss of Rs 55.48 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, attributed to increased expenses. Despite this, NDTV achieved significant revenue growth from new initiatives like high-profile events and digital expansion, including the launch of NDTV World.

NDTV Ltd announced a significant loss widening to Rs 55.48 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024, driven by increased expenses. The media company's previous consolidated loss was Rs 10.16 crore during the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

The quarter's consolidated revenue saw a boost, reaching Rs 132.74 crore against last year's Rs 97.95 crore. This growth is attributed to increased advertising revenue and the success of major events and digital ventures.

Key strategic investments included the launch of NDTV World, aimed at enhancing global outreach and content diversity. Despite short-term profit impacts, NDTV remains optimistic about future growth and revenue diversification, driven by these initiatives.

