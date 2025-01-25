Heroic Rat Miners and Citizens Honored with Jeevan Raksha Padaks

In a remarkable display of valor, rat miners and numerous other brave individuals have been awarded the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padaks by President Droupadi Murmu.

The awards, presented on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, recognize those who have shown extraordinary bravery in saving lives. Among the recipients are 17 individuals honored with the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, the highest category, including a notable team of 12 rat miners.

This team heroically worked for 26 hours without rest to rescue workers trapped in the Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand. The Jeevan Raksha Padaks feature three categories, and 23 Jeevan Raksha Padaks were distributed to other deserving recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)