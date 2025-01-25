Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards 2025 Honors India's Finest

The Padma Awards for 2025 were revealed on the eve of Republic Day, underscoring efforts to acknowledge 'work of distinction' across various domains, such as art, science, and public service. Bestowed annually, these awards aim to inspire future generations through recognition of extraordinary achievements.

Among the celebrated honorees is P Datchanamoorthy, a maestro of the Thavil, a classical percussion instrument central to South Indian music, wielding more than five decades of experience. Another recipient, Jagdish Joshila from Khargone, has made notable contributions with his extensive literary works in Nimadi and Hindi.

Other Padma Shri awardees include Naren Gurung, who has spent six decades preserving Sikkimese Nepali music, and Bheru Singh Chouhan, recognized for his dedication to traditional Malvi folk bhajan music. These honorees continue to uphold and promote India's rich cultural heritage. Instituted in 1954, the Padma Awards rank among the nation's top civilian accolades, affirming significant contributions to the nation's cultural and intellectual landscape.

