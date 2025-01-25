India Celebrates Extraordinary Achievements of Padma Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to all recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards on Saturday, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions to society and the nation.

In a celebratory announcement, a total of 139 Padma awards were granted, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. The awards recognize achievements in fields such as art, culture, and social service.

Among those honored posthumously are former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, esteemed folk singer Sharda Sinha, and prolific writer M T Vasudevan Nair. Modi emphasized the dedication and innovation displayed by each recipient and their positive impact on society.

