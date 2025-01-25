Left Menu

India Celebrates Extraordinary Achievements of Padma Awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates 139 Padma awardees for their extraordinary achievements, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. These awards celebrate hard work, passion, and innovation. Honorees include former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha, and writer M T Vasudevan Nair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to all recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards on Saturday, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions to society and the nation.

In a celebratory announcement, a total of 139 Padma awards were granted, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. The awards recognize achievements in fields such as art, culture, and social service.

Among those honored posthumously are former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, esteemed folk singer Sharda Sinha, and prolific writer M T Vasudevan Nair. Modi emphasized the dedication and innovation displayed by each recipient and their positive impact on society.

