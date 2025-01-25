Cultural Confluence: Chinese Performers Bring Ramayana to Life in Landmark Dance Drama

A troupe of Chinese dancers has carved a niche in history with their performance of 'Adi Kavya - The First Poem,' a dance drama rooted in the Indian epic, Ramayana. The event marked a landmark cultural exchange as it brought the Ramayana to a Chinese stage in an unprecedented spectacle.

Directed by Jin Shanshan, a noteworthy Chinese Bharatanatyam exponent, the drama showcased around 80 talented local performers. Many of these artists have embraced the ancient South Indian art form, reflecting a deepening interest in Indian cultural practices within China.

Prominent figures such as Chinese Vice Minister Sun Haiyan and Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Rawat, attended the production. Ambassador Rawat highlighted the performance as a symbol of cross-cultural engagement, noting the performers' shared passion for Indian culture brought them together as family despite initial unfamiliarity.

