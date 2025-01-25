Mani Ratnam Reveals Original Cast Plans for 'Alai Payuthey'

Renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam divulged intriguing details about his 2000 hit film 'Alai Payuthey,' revealing that he initially considered casting Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the lead pair. However, this concept was shelved as Ratnam struggled to resolve the film's climax.

The beloved Tamil romantic musical, which starred R. Madhavan and Shalini, was eventually remade into the Hindi hit 'Saathiya' featuring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi. The storyline centered around a young couple who elopes but faces marital challenges.

During an open forum at the G5A Retrospective, Ratnam shared that while working on his 1998 film 'Dil Se', he finally perfected the ending of 'Alai Payuthey'. The ongoing retrospective celebrates Ratnam's illustrious career by showcasing films like 'Nayakan', 'Bombay', and 'Iruvar'.

