Pandi Ram Mandavi: Reviving Tribal Art to Global Fame
Pandi Ram Mandavi, a 68-year-old artist from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, has been honored with the Padma Shri award for his contributions to traditional musical instruments and wood craftsmanship. Known for the 'Bastar flute' and preserving Bastar's cultural heritage, Mandavi has shared his art worldwide.
Pandi Ram Mandavi, an artist hailing from Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, has been awarded the Padma Shri, recognizing his exceptional craftsmanship in traditional instruments and wood art.
Notably known for creating the 'Sulur' or 'Bastar flute,' Mandavi has elevated his tribe's cultural heritage to a global audience through intricate art forms.
His efforts in training over a thousand artisans and showcasing his work in numerous countries underscore his role as a cultural ambassador, contributing significantly to the preservation and promotion of Bastar's artistic practices.
