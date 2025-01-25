Left Menu

Maestro of Melodies: The Legacy of K Omanakutty

Kamalakshi Omanakutty Amma, a celebrated Carnatic vocalist and music educator from Kerala, is renowned for her contributions to music research and academia. With over 40 years of experience, she played a pivotal role in popularizing Swathi Thirunal's compositions and mentored several well-known playback singers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:22 IST
Kamalakshi Omanakutty Amma, a prominent figure in Carnatic music, has been a significant influence in Kerala's music scene for decades. Honored with the Padma Shri, Omanakutty is not just a performer but also a dedicated music educator and researcher.

Known widely as K Omanakutty, her career spans nearly 40 years, during which she served as a professor and Head of the Department of Music at the University of Kerala. Her efforts in academic research and insightful articles have greatly contributed to the field.

Omanakutty's passion for music is reflected in her more than 300 music concerts and her commitment to celebrating the compositions of the erstwhile Travancore king, Swathi Thirunal. Her legacy continues through the achievements of her disciples, including playback singers like K S Chitra and others.

