Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Qatar's Emir Tackle Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to discuss key diplomatic issues, including Ukraine and the Middle East, with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow. Qatar's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine and regional conflicts are expected to be central topics of discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for high-stakes talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Moscow, focusing on Ukraine and the volatile Middle East, as confirmed by the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the critical nature of discussions, noting, "There will definitely be an exchange of views between Putin and the Emir of Qatar on Ukrainian affairs," alongside broader regional dynamics. Peskov emphasized Qatar's influential role in striving to mediate and resolve ongoing regional conflicts.

The Emir's visit, scheduled for a Wednesday arrival with a Thursday meeting, showcases Qatar's continuous diplomatic efforts amidst global tensions. Notably, Qatar has played a pivotal role in facilitating the reunification of children from Russia and Ukraine, separated due to the ongoing war. Additionally, the meeting underscores the robust trade ties and confidential diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Qatar, involving sensitive topics as per Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

