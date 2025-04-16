Israeli Troops Maintain Control Amid Stalled Ceasefire in Gaza

Israeli troops are set to remain in the buffer zones they have established throughout Gaza, according to a statement by Defence Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday. This decision comes as ceasefire negotiations have failed to yield progress, despite attempts by Egyptian mediators. Israeli forces have expanded territories under their control, displacing an estimated 400,000 Palestinians.

The Gaza operation has caused international concern, with the United Nations and European countries expressing alarm over the humanitarian situation. Medical charity MSF has described Gaza as a 'mass grave,' struggling to provide aid amidst the conflict. Israel's continued blockade on aid supplies exacerbates this dire situation, while infrastructure plans to facilitate aid distribution remain uncertain.

Israel continues to press Hamas to disarm as part of any ceasefire agreement, a condition Hamas rejects. Meanwhile, Israeli military pressure aims to secure the release of hostages, further complicating diplomatic efforts. The conflict, ignited by a deadly October 2023 attack on Israel, has resulted in significant casualties and widespread destruction in Gaza.

